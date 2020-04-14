Frank A. Olinick, 90, of Cestohowa, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Floresville, Texas. He was born on March 25, 1930 in Cestohowa, Texas.
Frank is survived by his children; Lydia Ramirez (Harry), Barbara Decker, Howard Olinick (Linda) and Warren Olinick; grandchildren, Audrey Neill, Nathan Ramirez, Eric Decker, Bradley Olinick, Jenna Moore and Madison Olinick; great grandchildren, Dolly Neill, Goldie Neill, Annie Olinick, Paisley Moore and Tinley Moore.
Preceding him in death was his wife Dorothy Olinick, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2020. He is also preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Kathleen.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa. Burial will be held at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
