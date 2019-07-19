Frank Bondch, 77, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in San Antonio surrounded by his family.
His memorial service was held on July 6 and a burial for family only was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 in Runge.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Ann Bondch.
Survivors include his wife, Soyla “Sandy” Bondch; children, Frank (Noemi) Bondch Jr., Windy Bondch; grandchildren, Frank Bondch III, Allis Bondch Guerrero; brother, John (Sue) Bondch.
Frank Bondch was a son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He served in the Air Force for 21 yrs and another 20+ yrs as a civil servant. He was an active member in his church; First Baptist Church in Helotes.
Frank and Sandy Bondch would have celebrated their 54rd anniversary July 17.
Frank was known for his humor and his love of fishing. He ended his life being so proud of his children; Frank and Windy. His self professed greatest accomplishment was winning over the love of his life Sandy Bondch 54 years ago.
Frank Bondch was a wonderful person his family will certainly miss him and he will be remembered forever in their thoughts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.