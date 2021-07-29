Frank Cruz Jr, age 58, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Frank was born on November 4, 1962 in Seagraves, Texas to Frank Cruz Sr. and Viginia Guzman Cruz.
Frank is preceded in death by his mother Virginia G. Cruz.
He is survived by his father, Frank Cruz Sr; loving wife, Janie Cruz; children Melissa Olivarez, Frank Olivarez, Patrick Cruz, Jorgena Munoz, Jeromia (Jeremy) Ruiz, Joe Angel (Kimberly) Munoz, Jasmine Munoz; brothers, Rudy Cruz, and Johnny Cruz; grandchildren, Analiese Alcorta, Jayden Munoz, Julian Munoz, Malia Ruiz, Tobias Ruiz, Jaese Munoz, Rowan Ruiz, and numerous nieces, nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, at the Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited there, beginning at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held the following day beginning at 11:00 am, at St Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx. Burial will follow at Gillette Cemetery in Gillett, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Angel Munoz, Bobby Cabrera, Jeremy Ruiz, Johnny Cruz Jr., Joe Garza, Johnny Ramos, Brian Cruz, and Jesse Guzman.