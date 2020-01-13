Frankie Johnnie Opiela, 74, of Karnes City, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Mr. Opiela was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Panna Maria to Johnny Joe and Albina Opiela.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Virgil Opiela; and a sister, Helen West.
Survivors include two sons, Frankie (Deena) Opiela Jr. and Billy Joe (J.J.) Opiela; grandchildren, Michael Opiela, Hunter Opiela, Brooke Opiela, Bailey Opiela, and Blake Opiela; a brother, Tommy Opiela; and sisters, Lillian Martin, Irene Elliott, Bernice Syring, Jeanette Byrd and Shirley Bartkoviak.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria with a rosary recited at 11 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Opiela, Bailey Opiela, Blake Opiela, Duane Elliott, Tyler Piskor and Jordan Buehring.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Buehring and Kenneth Henry.
