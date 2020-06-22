Frederico S. Carrijo, of Mission, Texas, born on November 3, 1938, in Beeville, Texas, to Esequiel R. Carrijo and Julia Santos Carrijo, passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 81.
He was preceded in death by his wife Juanita Duenes Carrijo on July 11, 2019, after 59 years of marriage. Frederico is survived by his daughters: Margaret Segura of Mission, Texas, Betty (Paul) Reyna of Houston, Texas; sons: Fred (Lee) Carrijo and Mark (Cynthia) Carrijo; 13 grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Mary, Becky, Alex, Vic Jr.; and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5:00p.m. to 8:45p.m. at Eckols Chapel. Visitation was also held on Saturday, June 20th, at 9:30a.m. prior to graveside services at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, Pawnee, Texas, with Pastor Danielle Knapp of the First United Methodist Church Karnes City-Kenedy officiating.
Eckols Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.