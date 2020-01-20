Gabriel Rodriguez, Jr., 73, of Karnes City, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Rodriguez was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Kenedy to Gabriel and Faustina Rodriguez. He was raised in Karnes City until he was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a paratrooper. After his separation from the Army, he joined the U.S. Air Force Reserve 433rd Airlift Wing at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He retired a GS-11 from Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio.
Survivors include four children, Cynthia Alvarado and Gabriel (Gina) Rodriguez III, both of Fredericksburg, Rebecca Rodriguez of San Antonio and Toby Rodriguez of Elmendorf; grandchildren, Ashley, Daphne, Alec, Adam “Chris”, Toby Joe, Amanda, Bailey, Gabriel IV “Cuatro” and Bella; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Rodriguez, of San Antonio; brothers, Arturo (Irene) Rodriguez, of San Antonio, Eloy (Marina) Rodriguez, Robert (Christy) Rodriguez, and Ruben, all of Karnes City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., Memorial Fund, Karnes County National Bank, Account #00230871.
