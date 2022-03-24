Gale Ponish, 81, of San Marcos, Texas passed away March 22, 2022 at his farm outside of Karnes City, Texas. Gale was born July 25, 1940 in Beeville, Texas to Howard Weldon and Cleo Rogers Ponish. Gale was raised by his paternal grandparents, Jospeh and Sadie Ponish in Kenedy, Texas. Gale gave his life to the Lord at 14 years of age and was a faithful servant until his death.
Gale married the love of his life, Betty Esse on November 24, 1960. They raised two children, daughter, Karen (Tom) Mitchell of Albert, NM and son Jason (Cara) Ponish of Liberty Hill, Texas. He took great joy in his six grandchildren and one great grandson; Lisa (Sy) Campbell and Kale of Amarillo, Erin Mitchell of Wichita Falls, Adam Mitchell of Lufkin, Logan Ponish of San Antonio, Jacob Ponish and Lauren Ponish of Liberty Hill.
Gale had a servant’s heart which was evidenced throughout his teaching career and work as an Elder at the University Church of Christ in San Marcos.
Gale is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, brothers Joe Ed Ponish of Kenedy and H.W. (Lorraine) Ponish of Uvalde. His sister, Lyn Ponish and sister-in-law Doris Jane Ponish preceded him in death.
Viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St, San Marcos from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wayne Jones will officiate the service Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the University Church of Christ, 115 Country Estates Dr., San Marcos with a grave side service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Kenedy Cemetery, 146 County Rd 329, Kenedy, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McCarty Student Center, 501 N. Guadalupe St., San Marcos, TX 78666.