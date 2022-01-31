Gary Kroll, 59, of Falls City passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born to Emil and Erna Kroll on October 8, 1962 in Karnes City, TX.
Gary graduated from Falls City High School in 1981 and resided his whole life in Falls City. He was a loving father and grandfather and was well known in the Falls City area. If you lived in the area, you probably saw him at the post office or out delivering mail. He also owned a daycare many years ago where he enjoyed seeing the local kids grow up. Gary also loved playing the lottery and watching football, whether it was high school, college, or the NFL, he enjoyed the game.
Gary is survived by his three children, Mason Kroll (Emmalyn), Neil Kroll (Gina), and Tatum Kroll; his grandson, Logan Kroll; his mother, Erna Kroll of Falls City; his brothers, Ronnie Kroll (Brenda), Larry Kroll (Debbie; sister, Kathy Koether (Larry); brother, Emil Kroll Jr. (Mary)[ and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Emil Kroll Sr.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. Burial will follow at Falls City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home