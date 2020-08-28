Geneva Lorraine Moravits Gilley was born in Ecleto, Karnes County, Texas, to Andrew Riley Moravits and Annie Leona Stewart Moravits, on September 14, 1933, and passed into heaven on August 18, 2020.
She attended Ruckman School and graduated from Karnes City High School where she was involved in Pep Squad, F.H.A., Choral Club, Drama Club, and Volleyball (team captain). She was feature editor of the Badger Den and class treasurer her senior year, and graduated in 1951.
She married Martin Franklin Gilley on December 30th, 1951, and they made their home in Karnes City, Texas. She was a homemaker who dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, along with sewing, crocheting and flower gardening.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin F. Gilley; her son, Martin “Bubba” F. Gilley, Jr.; her parents, Annie Leona Andrews and Andrew Riley Moravits; sister, Doris Andrews; and brother, Edsel Moravits.
She is survived by her children, Debra Wen (Andy), Daniel Gilley (Janice), and Donald Gilley (Danay); grandchildren Amy Flynn (Jesse), Amber Baldwin (James), Druid Wen, Jennifer James (Nick), Katie Parlak (Jacob), April LeFleur-Gilley (Debra), Loree Gilley, Eric Gilley, Randall Watts, Shelby Rodriguez (Paul), Cameron Clark, Andrew Gilley (Mikki), Brandon Gilley, Casey Gilley and Geneva Gilley; great-grandchildren Owen and Gavin Flynn, Aubrey Parlak, Jordan Foresyth, Taylor James, Zaida and Paxton Rodriguez, Westlyn Gilley, and numerous family, and friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to any charity of your choice that supports Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s Disease research.
A private family service will be held due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rhodes Funeral Home
