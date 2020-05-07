Genoveva "Beva" Vasquez passed away May 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Karnes City to Jose Garcia and Jovita Segovia Garcia on September 18, 1948.
Beva enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to dance and bowl. Beva will also be remembered for being a great cook. Beva was the kind hearted women that always took in her grandkids friends, as if they were her own.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Hipolito Garcia, Eusebio Garcia, and Frank Garcia.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Rodrigo V. Vasquez Jr.; daughters, Sandra A. Garcia (Chris Cruz), Eva M. (Mikey) Morin, and Rachel (Oscar) Garcia; son, Rodrigo Vasquez III (Amber Green); brothers, Raul Garcia, and Jose Garcia; grandchildren, Juan C "J.C." Garcia III, Evanly Marie Gonzales, Wally Gonzales, Aleah Celeste Garcia, Jacob Ryan Gonzales, Jaylynn Gonzales, Javen Gonzales, Rodrick Vasquez, Levi Urban Garcia, and Hilaree Rae Garcia; one great-grandchild, Ella Massey Gainer.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited there at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Runge Latin Cemetery. Burial to follow.
