George A. Pawelek, 82, died Thursday Jan. 16, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mr. Pawelek was born on the family farm in western Karnes County on March 7, 1937, to Prosper and Gertrude (Dziuk) Pawelek. He was a retired plant operator having worked for Shell Oil Company. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Fashing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Eldren Pruski and Christian Behrends.
Survivors include four sisters, Lorraine Pruski, Vivian Behrends, Helen (Lee) Moczygemba and Barbara (Larry) Kotara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation began at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City with a rosary recited at 10 o’clock and the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment followed in the Falls City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Justin Kotara, Brian Moczygemba, Clark Behrends, Scott Behrends, Stephen Pruski, Douglas Pruski and Cameron Kotara.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.