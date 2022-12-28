George A. Sturm, 84 of Coy City, TX passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Helotes, TX. His daughters, Donna West, Georgia Pyle & one of his devoted caregivers, were by his side.
He was born July 5, 1938 in Gillette, TX to Arnold August Sturm, Sr. & Mary “Kapitza” Sturm. He was raised in Falls City, TX. George had fond memories of serving as an altar boy, being a member of the Boy Scouts, fishing, camping & swimming with friends & family at Conquista Crossing & the Falls in Falls City. After graduating from Falls City High School, George moved to San Antonio. There he worked as an automechanic for Hemphill-McCombs Ford. During this time, he also learned to fly an airplane at Stinson Field in San Antonio. George had a creative imagination & was always creating or improving something. It was common to find him with a pencil & paper planning another project.
On December 28, 1963, he proposed to Lucy E. Dworaczyk of Coy City, TX. They were married on June 27, 1964 & were married for 57 years. George & Lucy remained in San Antonio for 9 years. During this time, George & Lucy had two daughters, Donna Sturm West & Georgia Sturm Pyle.
George wanted to start a business of his own. So, he & Lucy purchased property from Lucy’s parents in Coy City, TX. George worked day & night building Sturm Welding & Merchandise. George would work on cars, create & build farm & ranch equipment, weld & also assist Lucy in the running of the little store they had. After he completed Sturm Welding & Merchandise, he started building their home. It was pretty amazing as he would work in his shop, work on their home & also take care of cattle they raised, do some farming & find time to go hunting alone & with friends. Eight years after he started planning & building his masterpiece, the family moved into their home.
George was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Fashing, TX. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Karnes City. He had a very strong Catholic faith & prayed the rosary consistently. He was always happy to help out & do what he could at church functions & was available to repair or build something at the church. If someone needed something, he was happy to help in any way he could.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lucy E. Dworaczyk Sturm; father, Arnold August Sturm Sr.; mother, Mary Kapitza Sturm; brother, Leonard Sturm & his wife, Kathy Sturm; brother, Timmy Sturm; sister-in-law, Joy Sturm; nieces, Margaret Sturm & Mary Lea Sturm Kyrish; great-nephew, Ryan Kelley; mother-in-law, Cora Elizabeth Hurt Dworaczyk; father-in-law, Thomas Leo Dworaczyk; brothers-in-law, Thomas L. Dworaczyk & Daniel W. Dworaczyk & niece, Rhonda Dworaczyk Osborne.
George is survived by his two daughters, Donna Jean West & husband John of Helotes, TX & Georgia Ann Pyle & husband William “Todd” of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Taylor Elise West & William Jedidiah “Jed” Pyle; brother, Arnold Sturm, Sr. & wife, Connie of Boerne, TX; sister, Connie Lyssy & husband Sam of Falls City, TX; sister, Imelda Louise Reeh & husband Joe of Kerrville; sister, “Sister” Marion Sturm, Incarnate Word Convent, Victoria, TX; brother, Fabian “Red” Sturm & wife Lauren; brother, Joe Sturm & wife Kathy of LaPorte, TX; his brother Danny Sturm & wife Lynette of Falls City, TX; brother, David Sturm of Falls City, TX; sister-in-law, Elsie Sturm of Floresville, TX; brother-in-law, Michael Dworaczyk, & wife, Lovona of Campbellton, TX; & numerous nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be at Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, TX, Monday, January 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. with rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Cornelius Catholic Church, Karnes City, TX, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at the Fashing Cemetery, Fashing, TX. After interment, there will be a reception with lunch at the Karnes City Columbus Hall in Karnes City. It will be a time to visit with friends & family & celebrate the life of our amazing George.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home