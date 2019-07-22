George Lopez, 67, of Karnes City, died Monday, July 15, 2019.
Mr. Lopez was born Aug. 14, 1951, in Karnes City to Gilberto Lopez and Ignacia Lopez. He was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church where he served as an usher and Eucharist Minister. He was the owner and operator of Gilberto Lopez and Sons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilberto Lopez.
Survivors include his mother, Ignacia Lopez; brothers, Ruben A. Lopez and David (Alma J.) Lopez; a sister, Sarah L. (Victor) Cortez; two nieces and two nephews; and a great niece.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. A rosary was recited there at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday July 18. Burial followed in the New Bremen Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.
