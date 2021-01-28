Georgia Kotzur Laskowski, 93, went home to the Lord on Friday, January 22, 2021. Georgia was born March 5, 1927, to John and Cecila Jiral Wagner in Wilson County.
Georgia married Daniel Kotzur, on January 6, 1947. They were married for almost 40 years before his death. Georgia then married Ben Laskowski. They were married for almost three years before his death.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and five sisters; her first husband, Daniel Kotzur; her second husband, Ben Laskowski; daughter, Dorothy Ann Boone; great-grandson, Nathaniel Cone; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Kotzur.
Georgia is survived by her sons, Daniel Kotzur of Karnes City, and John James Kotzur and wife Charlotte Kotzur of Stockdale. She is survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Those who wanted to celebrate in Georgia’s life can attend the visitation at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary following after visitation. Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Poth following Mass.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Kotzur (grandson), Jason Kotzur (grandson), Daniel Boone (grandson), Mike Gonzales (grandson-in-law), Justin Cone (great-grandson), and Nikolai Cone (great-grandson).
Rhodes Funeral Home
