Geraldine Marie Bordovsky Haiduk Albrecht, longtime resident of Falls City, Texas, entered eternal rest Friday, August 14, 2020, at her residence, at the age of 90 years, 2 months, 22 days.
Geraldine was born May 23, 1930, in Hobson, the daughter of Ben J. Bordovsky and Marie Trial Bordovsky. She graduated from Karnes City High School, Class of 1948, and was a homemaker. Geraldine married Rudy Haiduk on June 28, 1949, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Rudy, Geraldine’s beloved husband of 51 years, preceded her in death on September 13, 2000. Geraldine married Roland Albrecht on May 10, 2003. She was a member of KJZT.
Geraldine is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Roland Albrecht of Falls City; her step-son, Royce Albrecht of Corpus Christi; her step-granddaughters, Melanie Albrecht and Natalie Albrecht, both of Corpus Christi; her brothers, Clarence Bordovsky and wife Janice of Poth, and Edward Bordovsky and wife Yolie of Hobson; her sisters, Vivian Grafe of Cuero, and Loretta Dziuk and husband Pat of Falls City; her sister-in-law, Linda Bordovsky of Hobson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Marie Bordovsky; her husband, Rudy Haiduk; her brothers, B. J. Bordosky and Aubrey Bordovsky; her sister-in-law, Sissy Bordovsky; her brother-in-law, Gene Grafe; and her nephew, Douglas Bordovsky.
Visitation began at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, and the celebration of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hobson, followed by interment at Falls City Cemetery.
VINYARD FUNERAL HOME
Poth, Texas
830-393-2588
