Gilbert Francis Pawelek died peacefully August 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Gilbert was born March 12, 1940 in Falls City, Texas to Sam & Mary (Dziuk) Pawelek. His early years were spent on the family farm and he attended school in Falls City. During the years of the drought in the 1950’s he moved with his family to San Antonio where he spent most of his life. He graduated in 1958 from Harlandale High School. He married Valerie Cecile Kutach in Hobson, St. Boniface Church on August 20, 1960.
In the mid 1970’s he took interest in collecting antique fishing lures. He was a member of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club. Gilbert enjoyed designing and building and built 2 of his family homes. He retired from City Public Service after 34 years in 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Sam Jr.; his grandparents Charles Sr. & Florence Pollok Pawelek and Louis W. and Elizabeth Urbanczyk Dziuk.
Gilbert is survived by his loving wife Valerie; his sons Brian “Todd” Pawelek and his partner Matthew Jensen of Venice, CA, and Clifford Anthony and wife Carolyn Pawelek of Driftwood; granddaughter, Gabriella “Gabbie” Pawelek and her mother Anna Pawelek of San Antonio; his brother, Lawrence “Larry” and wife Jan of Falls City; his sisters-in-law, Daphne Mary Gentz and husband Gary of Georgetown, Gayle Eulalia Kutach of Mendocino,CA.; brother-in-law, Valerian “Michael” Kutach and wife Julie of Plano, and Timothy Marc Kutach of Austin; nephews Dr. Timothy Robert Pawelek of Houston, David Alan Gentz of Dallas, John Stephen Gentz of Austin; nieces, Kristine Gentz Powers of Dallas and Vanessa Kutach Bates of Mason, Ohio. Gilbert is also survived by many great nieces, great nephews, numerous cousins, and other loving family and friends.
The Pawelek family appreciates all the compassionate care that was done by Rosie and Liz Leija and Kindred Hospice for their care and support.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Norman Moczyagemba, David Gentz, John Gentz, B. Todd Pawelek, Clifford Pawelek, and Michael Kutach.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers donations may be made out to the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria, TX, PO Box 25 Panna Maria, Tx 78144.