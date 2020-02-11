Gilbert Vasquez Puente, 77, of Kenedy, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Mr. Puente was born June 12, 1942, to Arnulfo and Saragosa (Vasquez) Puente.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Cora Elizondo; five brothers, Martin, Lupe, Valentin, Alfonso and John Puente and daughter-in-law, Diane Puente.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria H. Puente of Kenedy; son, Rick Puente of Canyon Lake; grandchildren, Joshua Adame, Madison and Kaylee Puente; sisters, Tila Solis of Kenedy and Fane Lopez of Edinburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held at Eckols Funeral Home chapel Friday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Danny Puente, Michael Solis, Rene Solis, Johnny Puente, Donald Puente and Phillip Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers were David Puente and Martin Puente Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.