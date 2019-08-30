Glenn Mueller, 74, of Nordheim died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Mr. Muellerwas born Oct. 1, 1944, in Cuero to Gus O. and Julia (Respondek) Mueller. He was a member of the Nordheim school board.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Wanda (Voelkel) Mueller; and brother-in-law, Steve Stephens.
Survivors include his children, Jason Mueller, Jessica Mueller, Kathryn Mueller and Mitchell Mueller; grandson, Ty Mueller; sisters, Carol Stephens and Linda (Glenwood) Willms.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge.
Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Online guestbook may be signed at masseyfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.