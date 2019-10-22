Glenna Gulley May, age 78, of Kenedy, TX, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
She was born to Joseph “Joe” L. Gulley and Ruth Mae Finch Gulley on March 19, 1941 in San Antonio, TX.
Glenna graduated from Kenedy High School in 1958. After graduation she was a stewardess for Braniff Airlines for 9 years. She married Phillip May on January 21, 1967; and in his words “She was one hell of a partner for 52 years”.
Glenna worked for the Kenedy Chamber of Commerce before beginning a more than thirty-year career managing Smith Dairy Queens.
She was a member of the Kenedy Parks Board and was involved with the San Antonio River Authority. She was a catholic by faith.
Glenna is survived by her husband Phillip of Kenedy, her daughter Lillian “LaRue” May Rhodes and husband Lance of Karnes City, her granddaughter Hannah May Rhodes of Karnes City, her brother P. Malcolm “Buddy” Gulley and wife Saralyn of Kenedy, and her Aunt Mary Lea Cargile of Kenedy.
She is also survived by her brother in law Robert May and wife Mary Ann of Campbellton, and her sister-in-law Phyllis LaFrey and husband Raymond of New Braunfels, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Serving as pallbearers include Lance Rhodes, J. Pat Tom, Cameron Gulley, Steve Loe, Burke Braun, Phillip Bukowski and Brandon Smith.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City
Interment will follow in the Campbellton cemetery.
The family would like to thank the caring staff in the Women’s Specialty Unit at Methodist Hospital Medical Center in San Antonio and Nurses in Touch Hospice for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank her caregivers Grace and Sylvia for their loving care her last few days while she was at home.
The family respectfully requests that any donations be made to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
