Gloria Medina of Runge, Texas passed away in Victoria, Texas on July 19, 2022.
Gloria was born in Karnes County on December 5, 1948, to Fermin Sr. and Eva (Garcia) Medina and was one of 6 children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fermin, Sr., and Eva (Garcia) Medina, siblings Fermin Medina, Jr., Maria Patricia Medina and Otilia Medina.
Gloria is survived by her husband Marcos Medina, siblings Mage Ybarra, Ofelia Medina, niece Yvonne Lopez (Nacho), and nephews Justin Medina (Heather), Jason Medina (Julie), and Jorge Medina (Shannon) and numerous relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Runge, Texas (302 Goliad St). Rosary will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. immediately following. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Runge, Texas (111 W Arenoso St.) Interment will follow at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Nordheim, TX (2088 Cabeza Rd.)
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home