Gloria Serenil, 75, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Karnes City. She was born to Merardo Serenil and Georgia Molina Serenil on September 18, 1945, in Karnes City.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Amelia Serenil.
Gloria is survived by her longtime companion, Moses Coreno; children, Arleen (Juan) Vera, Mario (Terri) Olvera, and Tracy (Ray) Pacheco; brother, Raul (Mary Ann) Serenil; and sister, Rosa Vela. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A visitation took place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
