Glynn Arthur Puryear, 92, of Dumas, Arkansas, passed away September 27, 2022, in Dumas. He was born August 5, 1930, in Dumas, to the late O.L. and Lois Mauney Puryear. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Crews Puryear, parents, brothers, William, and Lynn Puryear, and sister Julia Carrell and daughter-in-law Debbie Puryear.
Glynn graduated from Dumas High School in 1948. From there, he attended college at Baylor University where he graduated in 1953. On August 21, 1954, Glynn married his college sweetheart, Doris Crews. He and Doris were blessed to have sixty-six years of marriage together. Glynn served sixteen years in the United States Air Force with his highest rank as Captain. After serving with the Air Force, he then continued his service with the Arkansas National Guard. Glynn was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served faithfully on several committees, including the Administrative Board and Finance. He was an active member of the Men’s Sunday School class.
Glynn was elected the first President of the Arkansas Home Builders Association in 1966, while associated with his father and brothers, in the developing and contracting business. He also served on many other boards, including the Southeast Arkansas Home Builders Association and Southeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. He was a Dumas School District board member for twenty-five years.
In 1979, Glynn was named Dumas’ Man of the Year.
He loved the game of golf and served on the first committee to start the Ding Dong Daddy Four-Ball. He was involved with the junior golf program for many years in Dumas. One of his favorite activities was playing golf with his great grandsons. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, and enjoyed his annual trips to St. Louis watching the Cardinals play.
Survivors are daughter, Lynne Seago and husband, Carl of Dallas, Texas, and sons, Ladd Puryear of Dumas, Arkansas, and Stephen Puryear and wife, Michelle of Decatur, Alabama. Glynn was known as Nomps to his eight grandchildren, Crews (Kara) Puryear, Katie (Daniel) Hill, Calvin (Kathleen) Puryear, Allison (Drew) Davenport, Caroline (Byron) Landon, Julia Seago, Patrick Newsom, and Callie Puryear and eleven great-grandchildren, Parker Hill, Eli Hill, Collyn Puryear, Knox Puryear, Hudson Puryear, Annsley Puryear, Jack Davenport, Charlie Davenport, Eden Davenport, Dylan Landon and Addison Landon. He will also be missed by his constant companion Sugar.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 29, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Service will be Friday, September 30, 2022, at First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m with Dr. Tandy Hanson officiating.
Burial will follow at Walnut Lake Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of Glynn to First United Methodist Church, 230 Court St., Dumas, AR 71639.
Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Funeral Home, 109 Brassfield, Dumas, Arkansas 71639