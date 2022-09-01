Gordon Ray Walleck, age 61, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born to George and Peggy Walleck on August 10, 1961. Gordon was baptized at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Fashing and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City.
Gordon married Tina Walleck on May 20, 2003. They worked together to fulfill his dreams of owning and operating a cattle ranch and raising whitetail deer. Throughout his life, Gordon was a loving son, husband, father, and Pops. Gordon worked in the Oil & Gas industry for over 30 years. At a young age he started working for farmers and ranchers in the area plowing, planting, and harvesting crops. On his time off he enjoyed hunting, fishing, or hanging out with his Papa Hugo. He enjoyed grilling steaks, ribs, and chicken for his family while drinking an ice-cold Natural Light. Gordon never met a stranger and was always more than happy to share hunting stories with anyone that would listen and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Henry and Agnes Walleck, Hugo and Bernice Retzloff.
Gordon is survived by his wife, mother; sons Dustin (Marilyn), Justin (Amy), Blake (Shyan); daughters Shannan (Stoney), Daphne (Jacob), Shelby (Cameron); sister Rhonda (Ronnie); grandchildren Dustyn, Braden, Dakota, Gauge, Bentley, Avery, Jase, Owen, Marley, Wyatt, Avery Jane. Gordon is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2. 2022 at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Karnes City. Burial will follow at New Bremen cemetery.
Pallbearers are Freddy Walleck, Travis Buehring, Jordan Buehring, Collin Newberry, Jacob Hierholzer, and Herb Fenner. Honorary pallbearer Tyler Bloskas.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home