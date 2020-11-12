Grabiel Rodriguez, 82, of Runge passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. Grabiel was born in Choate, Texas, to Ladislaus Rodriguez and Ignacio Maria Castillo Rodriguez on March 19, 1938.
Grabiel is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Jovita Granado Rodriguez; son, Oscar Rodriguez; brother, Vicente Rodriguez; sisters, Gloria Mendez, Gregoria Perez, Frances Espinosa, Emma Garcia, Celia Bryan, and Maria Espinosa.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Corina Rodriguez; children, Connie (Billy) Leal of Runge, Alice (Leonard) Garcia of Runge, Irene (Ernest) Altamirano of Houston, Henry Rodriguez, Adam, Rodriguez, and Virginia Lara all of Big Spring; 11 grandchildren, Amy Abrigo, Stephen Rodriguez, Jennifer Soto, Fabian Rodriguez, Lisa Altamirano, A.J. Polio, Ernestina Quintero, Ernest Altamirano, Jessica Mendoza, Timothy Rodriguez, Andrea Melba Pena; and 29 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Mr. Rodriguez will lie in repose Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St Anthony Catholic Church in Runge, Tx. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Choate Cemetery. Pallbearers will Stephen Rodriguez, Adam Rodriguez, Ozzy Padilla, Isaac Padilla, Timothy Rodriguez. Steve Pena.
