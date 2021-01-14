Guadalupe Brosig Morin, 70, of Karnes City, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at her home. She was born on January 28, 1950, to David Brosig and Antonia Guerra Brosig in Karnes City, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Moises Joe Morin; and son, Francisco Louis (Dora) Morin.
She is survived by her sons, Moises Joe (Paula) Morin, David (Maria) Morin; and daughter, Alicia (Daniel) Barrientes. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Apollonio Barrientes, Justin Carabajal, Troy Mendoza, Raul Mendoza, Michael Morin, and Ray Ybarra. Honorary pallbearers were Joe Morin Olivarez Jr., Eric Martinez and Daniel Barrientes.
Rhodes Funeral Home
