Guadalupe Hernandez, 91, of Karnes City died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Frank M. Tejada Texas State Veterans Home in Floresville.
Mr. Hernandez was born Oct. 1, 1928, to Pedro and Soleda (Pesina) Hernandez in Kenedy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lynda Hernandez; a daughter, Rosa Lynda Leal; three brothers, Jose Hernandez, Demetrio Hernandez and Emilio Hernandez; and a sister, Leonor Villareal.
Survivors include children, Guadalupe “Shorty” (Carolyn) Hernandez Jr., Marina (Eloy) Rodriquez, Peter Ray Hernandez and Rene Hernandez, all of Karnes City, and Gus Schulle (Anita) Hernandez of Kenedy; son-in-law, Henry Leal of Karnes City; brothers, Angel Hernandez, Arthur Hernandez; sisters, Elsa Garcia, Mary Lewis; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial to follow at Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
