Guadalupe “Lupe” Salas, 88, of Kenedy, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 .
Mrs. Salas was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Runge to Ismael and Manuela (Sanchez) Salas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and brother-in-law, Manuel Rodriguez.
Survivors include a sister, Estella Rodriguez of Pleasanton; her common-law husband, Dolores Rojas of Kenedy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Salas, Christian Acevedo, John Acevedo, Eddie Salas, Esteban Ximenez and Justo Ximenez.
