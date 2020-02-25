Guadalupe “Lupita” Enriquez, 65, of Karnes City, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Enriquez was born in Karnes City on Dec. 12, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Louisa Martinez and David Rodriguez; and a brother, Gilbert Leal Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Louie Enriquez; children, Michael (Amy) Enriquez of Kenedy, Kelli (Neil) Moreno of Nixon and Trent Enriquez of Karnes City; a sister, Stella Garcia; and three grandchildren, Aubree Tostado, Isaiah Enriquez and Gavino Moreno.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City followed immediately by a rosary.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Karnes City Cemetery.
