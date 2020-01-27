Guadalupe S. Sixto, 87, of Karnes City, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Sixto was born Jan. 3, 1933, to Regino and Margarita Rodriguez Solis in Ecleto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Victor Sixto.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Villanueva; a son, Raul (Eloisa) Sixto; sisters, Sally Davila and Hope (Manuel) Segura; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Burial followed at Karnes City Latin Cemetery.
