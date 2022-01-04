Harvey William Pruski entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Kosciusko, TX at the age of 66. He was born on April 10, 1955, in Karnes City, TX to Emil and Bina (Jaskinia) Pruski.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Michelle Pruski, Jeffery John Pruski, Joseph William Pruski; grandchildren, John William Thomas Pruski, Ryan Patrick Keith Pruski, Addison Lynn Pruski, Trenton James Pruski; siblings, Leslie Pruski (Margie), Jim Pruski (Cindy), S.V. Pruski (Genevieve); numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation with the family was held Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. with same day rosary starting at 6:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Kosciusko TX.
The funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kosciusko, TX. Father Praveen Lakkisetti officiated at the service. Interment followed in St. Ann’s Parish Cemetery, Kosciusko.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapels