Helen Banduch, 97, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Mrs. Banduch was born Oct. 24, 1922, in Cestohowa to Gertrude and Joseph Wiatrek. She loved nature, especially birds and the many dogs she owned throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Banduch; her parents, Gertrude and Joseph Wiatrek; in-laws, Paul and Philomena Banduch; daughter-in-law, Sharon Banduch; brothers, Ben Wiatrek, Emil Wiatrek and John Wiatrek; sister, Pella Moczygemba; infant brothers, Benedict and Bernard Wiatrek; sisters-in-law, Agnes Wiatrek, Valeria Wiatrek and Elizabeth Kopecki; and brothers-in-law, Joe Banduch, Theodore Swientek, Benjamin Keller, Leonard Kopecki.
Survivors include a son, Larry Banduch; daughters, Nancy (Ed) Wilkie and Patsy (Felix) Sekula; grandchildren, Richard Banduch, Kathryn Kelly, Brian Wilkie, Amy Wilkie, Andy Sekula and Jonathan Sekula; five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, John L. Moczygemba; and sisters-in-law, Josie Swientek and Sylvia Keller; a cousin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Panna Maria. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Richard, Brian, Andy and Jonathan, and nephews, Mel Moczygemba and Emil Wiatrek.
