Helen Louise Bates was born in San Angelo on June 10, 1924, and she passed away on Aug. 9, 2021, at the age of 97. Helen graduated from San Angelo High School in 1941. She married Marshall Hoyt Bates on June 14, 1942, and they were married for over 76 years. She and Marshall moved to Tennessee where he pursued his optometric degree and then they settled down in Kenedy in 1950 where they lived until 1999.
Helen was very active on the Hospitality Committee at their church in Kenedy for over 30 years until she and Marshall moved to Katy. While living in Kenedy, she served as President of the Twentieth Century Study Club and as a member of the San Antonio Federation of Women’s Club. She also worked in the Countywide Pageant and on the Kenedy Rotary Club Float Committee. Helen most especially enjoyed making crafts, taking baked goods to friends and flower arranging. She was a wonderful homemaker devoting her life to nurturing family and friends.
Helen loved attending sporting events of her grandsons as they were growing up and in her later years was also able to attend many sporting events of her great-grandchildren. Helen was an active member of Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy where she enjoyed being a greeter for several years. She belonged to the Christian Fellowship Bible Study Class where she blessed many people by faithfully sending birthday, anniversary and other encouraging cards. She also enjoyed her special groups of friends like the “mall walkers” and more recently the book club.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Marshall and son-in-law Don Franklin.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Franklin and husband David Welch; grandson, Michael Franklin and wife Carol and their two children Braden and Mollie and her husband John and their daughter Everlee; grandson, John Franklin and wife Sarah and their two children Avery and Jase.
Burial was in Kenedy under the direction of Eckols Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, with a viewing at the funeral home at noon followed by a graveside service held at the Kenedy Cemetery at 1 p.m.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Kingsland Baptist Church in Katy at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The service will be live streamed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kingsland Baptist Church-Benevolence Committee, 20555 Kingsland Blvd. Katy, Texas 77450.