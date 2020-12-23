Helen Malik, age 86, of Karnes City, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born to Edward Janysek and Susan Pawelek Janysek on May 11, 1934, in Helena, Texas.
She married Alvin Malik on April 24, 1954, in Panna Maria, Texas. Helen and Alvin owned and operated Parts and Supply Auto Parts of Karnes City and were also the owners of Family Fashions clothing store before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Alvin Malik.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Bob) Alexander; sons, Anthony (Judy) Malik, Gerald (Marilyn) Malik, Charles (Monica Quintanilla) Malik, James (Shellie) Malik and John (Laurie) Malik. Helen is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, TX. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private funeral Mass and graveside service.
Rhodes Funeral Home
