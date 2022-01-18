Helen Marie Robinson, age 68, of Karnes City passed away on January 13, 2022. She was born to Manuel Robinson, Jr. and Avis Kinney Robinson on June 21, 1953. Helen attended school in Karnes City, Texas. After high school, she attended Bee County College and became a Certified Nurses Aid. She spent some time in that field and later in life she worked as a housekeeper in the hospitality industry. Her most important job, and what she took the most pleasure in, was raising her kids and then being there for her grandkids. Her family is what she was all about.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Avis Robinson; brother, Jackie Robinson; brother, Ernest Robinson; sister, Sue Ann Slade; and brother, William “Claude” Robinson.
Helen is survived by her three children, Richard (Margaret) Robinson, Raymond (Rebecca) Robinson, and Teresa (Kevin) Martin; grandchildren, Anja Martin (Teresa), Colby Robinson (Richard), Kiera Robinson (Raymond), Cayla Robinson (Richard), and Jaiden Robinson (Raymond); step-granddaughter Celeste Cody (Richard), and step-great-granddaughter Camille Cody (Richard); brother, Manuel (Robbie) Robinson III of San Antonio; sister, Ima Jean Springs of Karnes City; brother, Ellsworth Robinson of Karnes City; and her aunt Lois Banks of Elmendorf. Helen is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Following the service, there will be a meal at the Vaquero Hall from 5:00-7:00 p.m. for family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home