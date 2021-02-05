Henry "Buddy " Malcolm Smith of Kenedy, Texas was born on October 21, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to Henry Mathis Smith and Florence Noel Huckman Smith passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his residence at the age of 76. Buddy is preceded in death by his former spouse Connie Merle in 2019. He is survived by his daughter: Kim (Chad) Grigg of Robstown, TX; his son: Lorne Keith Smith of Houston, TX; 3 grandchildren: Kevin Ray Smith, Kaitlyn Rose Grigg, Kelsi Loren Smith; sister: Jo Lynn Swint of Kenedy, TX; nephews: Mitch Odom and Mark Odom; his companion: Linda K. Yanta of Kenedy, TX and his dog Bullet. Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:00a.m. (one hour prior) to graveside services beginning at 11:00a.m. at Kenedy Cemetery. Interment in the Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, Texas.
