Herlinda “Linda” Rodriguez Torres, 60, of Kenedy, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mrs. Torres was born Feb. 17, 1959,to Melitona (Zapata) and Felipe Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Randolph G. Torres.
Survivors include daughters, Heather Torres and Irma (Hector) Garcia,both of Kenedy; son, Christopher R. Torres, of Kenedy; grandchildren, Jaydin Chapa, Jayzlin Chapa, Makayla Segovia, Randy Rey Torres and Hendrix Garcia; sister, Irma Rodriguez; brother, Juan (Liz) Rodriguez of Deer Park; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eckols Chapel with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Loma Alta Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to stjude.org.
