Hilaria V. Cano of Kenedy, Texas was born on November 25, 1954 and passed away on her birthday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 66. Mrs. Cano was preceded in death by her husband Jose Cano, Jr. on October 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Peggy Duenes of San Antonio, TX, Yvette (Robert) Perales of Hobson, TX and Miranda Cano of Kenedy, TX; son: Joe (Brenda) Cano III of Kenedy, Texas; 5 grandchildren: Jarrryd, Jayden, Joslyn, Jaaron, Jaelyn; sisters: Velma Garza, Norma Longoria, Diana McGowan, Becky Villarreal, and Rachel Asebedo; brothers: Robert Villarreal, Cain Villarreal, Seferino Villarreal III; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A Rosary was recited at 7:00p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Eckols Chapel. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Seferino Villarreal IV, Michael Villarreal, Steve Ochoa, Jay Villarreal, Richard Asebedo, Matthew Villarreal. Honorary pallbearers: Jarryd Duenes and Jaaron Cano.
