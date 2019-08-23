Hilario L Riojas of Karnes City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Nursing Home in Floresville.
Hilario was born on January 13, 1921 in Falls City to Benave and Ellena Lorenzana Vitilas Riojas. He entered the Army-Air-Force in 1942 to serve his country in World War II. He volunteered for a tour of duty in Germany which placed him under the command of General George S. Patton. He fought bravely and earned the Purple Heart Commendation for wounds received in action on the 15th of November 1946. Following his discharge, he returned home to Karnes City, and on June 6, 1948, married the love of his life Ynez Rodriguez. Ynez passed away in 2017. Hilario worked for the Texas Highway Department, and retired in 1977. He then went on to enjoy a second career with Chevron Resources, working at the Panna Maria Uranium Project until he decided to retire a second time! Hilario was active in St. Cornelius Catholic Church and attended Cursillo. He attended mass daily and assisted Father as needed. He loved life in the garden, always raising tomatoes, corn and watermelons which he freely shared with his friends and family.
Hilario was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers and sisters.
Hilario is survived by his 4 children; sons, Arturo Riojas and wife Dolores of San Antonio; Rudy Riojas and wife Kristine of Kerrville; Edward Riojas and wife Leticia of Karnes City; daughter, Mary Helen Leal and husband Robert of Karnes City; grandchildren, Randy Riojas, Jeffrey Riojas, Jennifer Shelby, Stephanie Russom, Rhea Martinez, Crystal Garza, Brittany Riojas, Amber Riojas, Zachery Riojas, Ryan Leal, Rudy Leal, Marissa Leal and Ronnie Leal; twenty-three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City with a Rosary recited there at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City with burial to follow at Karnes City Cemetery.
