Hilario Reyna Flores, 86, of Kenedy, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in San Antonio.
Mr. Flores was born March 19, 1933, in Runge late Santos and Virginia Reyna Flores. He was a self-employed lawn care technician, served in the United States Army and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Guadalupe Ruiz; and brothers, Jose Flores and Henry Flores.
Survivors include two daughters, Margarita (Moises) Cavazos of Corpus Christi, Guadalupe (Danny)Salazar of San Antonio; grandchildren, Jaime Cuevas, Alex Cuevas, Celia Salazar, Davalyn Salazar and Daniel Salazar Jr.; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A rosary was recited Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with the Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Kenedy.
