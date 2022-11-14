Howard McSwain Browning went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, November 3, 2022. He was a lifelong Christian and a member of the Windy Hill Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Harriet Browning. They were married for over sixty-seven years.
He leaves behind his children, daughter Suzan Timms and husband Steve, daughter Tami Allen and husband Edward, son Gregory Browning and wife Sandy and son Stacy Browning and wife Connie. He is also survived but twenty-one grandchildren, thirty- three great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Ryan McSwain Browning, parents Freddie and Gladys Browning and brothers Alfred and Fred Browning.
He was a wonderful husband, son, father and grandfather and will be loved and missed until we see him again.
Arrangements entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home