Ignacia S. Lopez, age 88, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, August 9th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Sabino and Martina Sanchez on February 1, 1934 in Welder, Tx.
She was a devoted member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City and was a member of the Guadalupanas. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved cooking, singing, dancing, and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilberto Lopez; son, George Lopez; and sisters, Luciana Villafranco, and Silberia “Vera” Espinoza.
Ignacia is survived by her children, Ruben A. Lopez, David (Alma) Lopez, and Sarah L. (Victor) Cortez; grandchildren, Amy Garcia, Enrico (Dawn) Cortez, Jose David Lopez, and Isreal Perez; great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Rangel, Damien Cortez, Axel Cortez, Jason Estrada, and Layla Perez. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12th also at the Church. Burial will follow at New Bremen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home