Imogene Harden of Kenedy, Texas was born to Clara Menn Dudley and Carl Dudley on November 20, 1932 in Stockdale, Texas passed away on February 27, 2021 at the age of 88. Mrs. Harden graduated Karnes City High School and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenedy. She is survived by her husband of 70 years: Amos Harden; daughter: Karen (Billy) Brown of South Houston; son: Craig (Dixie) Harden of Houston, TX; son: Larry (Mary) Harden of Hondo, TX; grandchildren: Thomas "Tab" (Stephanie) Brown, Amanda (Josh) Hill of Lytle, TX, Brittany (Matt) Calame of Devine, TX and Dustin (Chelsea) Harden; great grandchildren: Aaron and Kyle Brown, Mason Hill, Matthew and Tate Calame; her brother: Elton (Louise) Dudley of San Antonio; and other relatives. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel with Rev. Matt Singleton officiating. Interment to follow in Gillette Cemetery, Gillette, Texas. Memorials may be made to the Gillette Association, P.O. Box 26, Gillette, Texas 78116. Pallbearers: Thomas Allen Brown, Dustin Harden, Josh Hill, Matthew Calame, Mason Hill, Kirby Haertner and Honorary Pallbearer: Matthew Calame Jr. The Harden family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver: Brittany Simmons and the Staff of Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.
Eckols Funeral Home