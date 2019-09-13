Ingrid Boehl Fossler, age 73, of Victoria, passed away Monday, Sept. 9th 2019 in Victoria.
She was born to the late Fredrick Carl Boehl and Viola Bliznak Boehl on December 23rd 1945 in San Angelo. She married Thomas Charles Fossler, the love of her life, on February, 13, 1965. She worked retail many years and then was Co- owner of A Core Co. Inc. until Thomas’s death.
Ingrid is survived by daughters, Molly (Trey) Hensel of Victoria, Elizabeth (Joel) Gomez of Victoria and Stacy (Frank) Walter of San Angelo; brothers, Doug Boehl, Richard (Cyndi) Boehl; sisters-in-law, Carol Boehl, Mary Margaret (Erwin) Ckodre; brother-in-law, Richard (Louise) Fossler; grandchildren, Shelby (Candace) Hensel, Colby (Lindsey) Hensel, Thomas King (Samantha Balajka), Rebecca King, Ashley Gomez, Gwendayln Gomez, Xavier Gomez, Allyson Walter, Ryan (Meagan) Walter; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Emmett Hensel, Kyler Simpson, and many loved nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her very special friends Kathy, Anna Lee, and Rod.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Fossler; parents; siblings, Marvin Boehl, Elaine Pennington, Lanell Boehl, Esther Phillips, Lydia Boehl, and Edwin Boehl.
Pallbearers were Shelby Hensel, Colby Hensel, Thomas King, Richard Boehl, Richard King and Manuel Briseno.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice, Angels Home Healthcare, MD Anderson, Dr. Mark Stevens, John Wallace, Joel Gomez, Samantha Balajka and Diamond Fiberglass Family. Special thanks to her care givers Michelle, Jordan, Debbie and Manuel.
Family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 13th from 6 to 8 p.m. in Victoria at the Fossler home.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held there at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Bard Letsinger officiating. Interment followed at Karnes City Cemetery.
