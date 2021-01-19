Irby Ray Kerlick, Sr. was born in Ecleto, Texas, to Herbert and Norma Parke Kerlick December 29th, 1942. He passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
He grew up on the family ranch with his brother, James Kerlick, and his sister, Grace Kerlick Zimmerman. After losing his father at a young age, his stepfather, Anton Kerlick, helped raise him. He attended Karnes City High School where he was a track and football star and was voted Most Popular and Most Handsome in the Class of 1961. While in high school, he met the love of his life Helen Sue “Soonie” Smith, whom he then married in 1965, spending 54 years together. He attended Trinity University on a football scholarship and later finished his BBA degree at Southwest Texas State. He joined the Texas National Guard achieving the rank of sergeant.
After college, a job at Sinclair Oil, working with Bruce Gilmer, brought him to Wharton in 1971. He remained in Wharton for the rest of his life where he and Soonie raised their two sons, Irby “Ray” Kerlick, Jr. and Shannon James “Jim” Kerlick. He opened a Western Auto business, was a real estate broker, a bail bondsman, and a farmer before retiring from his insurance agency. He served many local organizations including the Jaycees and the Rotary Club and served as the Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Wharton.
He never forgot his roots in Karnes County and after taking over the family ranch in Ecleto, spent many weekends fixing the ranch house and taking care of his cattle. His favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing, and ranching.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Sue, their sons Ray Kerlick and Jim Kerlick, and their six grandchildren, Carly Kerlick, Kasey Kerlick Banks, Mason Kerlick, Ryan Kerlick, Natalie Kerlick, and Corey Kerlick.
A visitation was held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. Graveside services followed at the Karnes City Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.
