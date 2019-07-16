Irene Diane McGovern, 67, of Kenedy, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Kenedy.
Mrs. McGovern was born on Jan. 18, 1952, in Karnes City to Eugenia (Scepanik) and Elias Kotzur Sr. She retired as a secretary from The Summit in San Antonio. She was a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terrence Joseph McGovern; sisters, Barbara Kotzur and Betty Jean Dragon; and brothers, Elias Kotzur Jr. and Frankie Kotzur.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Clifford) Wahl of Leesville; a son, Christopher Alvear of Washington D.C.; sisters, Margaret Kotzur of Karnes City and Helen Mick of Alvin; brothers, Archie and Johnny Kotzur of Kenedy; grandchildren, Jacob Weaver, Kendell Seguin and Michael Jenkins Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home chapel. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 that afternoon at St. Cornelius Catholic Church.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Stanislaw Marceniek officiating. A reception will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.