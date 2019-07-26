Irene Kolinek Pundt died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Mrs. Pundt was born in Kenedy to Adolph and Neva Kolinek. She lived in Port Lavaca until she retired and moved back to Kenedy in 1995.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Otto Ray Pundt; son, Ronnie (Louann) Pundt; grandson, Joseph Ray Pundtand one great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Kenedy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinsons Research at MichealJ. Fox.org/donate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Eckols Funeral home.
