Irma Jean Buehring, 85, of Karnes City, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Kenedy.
Mrs. Buehring was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Three Rivers to Gerhard and Irma (Braune) Heinen. She married Hugo Buehring on May 30, 1954, at the Lutheran Church in Ray Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugo R. Buehring; a son, Gerhard Louis Buehring; daughter-in-law, Linda Buehring; sisters, Joyce Liska, Mabel Kotara; and brother, Johnnie Heinen.
Survivors include a daughter, LaVonne Buehring (George) Johnson; son, Hugo Robert (Dana) Buehring, Jr.; grandchildren, Eric Johnson, Errol Johnson, Brent Buehring, Cinnamon Buehring Woody and Desiree Buehring; sisters, Dora White, Mary Jane Heinen, Ruby Pugh, Helen Goynes; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Rhodes Funeral Home.
The funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy. Burial followed at New Bremen Cemetery.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Eric Johnson, Errol Johnson, Brent Buehring, Cinnamon Woody, Tyler Woody and Desiree Buehring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
