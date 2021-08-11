Isabel G. Soliz, age 89, of Karnes City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. She was born to Felize and Luz Garza on Nov. 2, 1931 in Benavidez.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gilberto Soliz Jr.
She is survived by her children, Abel Soliz (Tammy), Margarita Aguero, Luis G. Soliz (Mary Lou), Mary Jane Ortiz, Luz Zetino (Jose), Feliciana Castaneda (Carlos), Belia Griffith, Dalia Sistos, Gilberto Soliz III and Danny Rosales (Tina). Isabel is also survived by 31 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. A Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Burial followed at the Karnes City Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Rhodes Funeral Home.