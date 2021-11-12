Isabel Joan Smith, age 84, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 10, 2021. She was born to George B McCaskill Jr. and Isabel McNair McCaskill on August 20, 1937.
Joan married the love of her life, Horace Dayton Smith, on March 14, 1958, in San Antonio, Texas. Throughout her life she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joan worked at Southwestern Bell in Corpus Christi, Texas until she moved to Karnes City, Texas. There she worked for the Karnes City Independent School District Business office until she retired in 2000. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Karnes City, Presbyterian Women’s Circle, and served as an elder for many years. Joan loved spending time with her friends in various clubs such as The Young Progressive’s, Craft Club, Red Hat Society and Birthday Club. She was a very strong, generous and kindhearted person and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, George B. McCaskill III; sister-in-law, Betty Irene McCaskill.
Joan is survived by her husband, Dayton Smith; children, Cheryl Neiswender (Dutch), Brian Smith (Bryan); grandchildren, Erica Ebrom (Cory), Ashley Black, Kelsey Pacheco (Isaac), Callie Neiswender, Trey Smith, Jordan Crutchfield (Spencer), Lindsay Smith; great-grandchildren, Ryen Black, Travis Black, Raylynne Pacheco, Lexi Pacheco, Camryn Pacheco, Linkin Donahue, Cam Crutchfield, Sloane Crutchfield.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas. Funeral services will follow immediately after at 1:00 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home. Burial will be at Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia.
Pallbearers are Cory Ebrom, Isaac Pacheco, Trey Smith, Spencer Crutchfield, Ryen Black, Brittain McCaskill
Arrangements entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home