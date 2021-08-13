Jamason Daniel Barrientez, age 3, of Kenedy,went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Daniel was born on March 24, 2018, in Beeville to James and Courtney Hinojosa Barrientez. Daniel was a loving son, brother who loved the minions and was of Christian faith.
Daniel was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Dan Mejia and paternal great-grandparents, Ramon and Teresa Hinojosa.
Daniel is survived by his loving parents, James and Courtney Hinojosa Barrientez of Kenedy; sister, Aubrey Rose Ramirez of Kenedy; brothers, James Barrientez Jr. of Kenedy, Bentley Ray Barrientez of Kenedy, Jonah Zayn Barrientez of Kenedy; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Mary Jane Barrientez of Kenedy, maternal grandparents, Mary Sue Rose of Floresville and Ramon Hinojosa of Kenedy; maternal great-grandmother, Natalia Mejia of Kenedy; aunts and uncles, Jessica Salinas of Floresville, Shaina and Ladis Barrientez of Kenedy, Gingy and R.J. DeLeon of Kenedy, Isabel “Chevy” (Grant Sullivan) Barrientez of Kenedy, Robert “Cuatro” Salinas of Floresville, Jeremiah Barrientez of Kenedy, Jerome (Jessica) Barrientez of Kenedy, Jacob and Samantha Barrientez of Kenedy and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
A prayer service was held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Walter Hill III officiating.
Graveside Services were held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 2: p.m. with the Rev. Walter Hill III officiating. Interment was in the Loma Alta Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers: Robert “Cuatro” Salinas, Jerome Barrientez, Jacob Barrientez, Jeremiah Barrientez, Ladis Barrientez, Ramon Hinojosa, James Barrientez Jr. and L.J. Barrientez.
Arrangements under the direction of Exkols Funeral Home